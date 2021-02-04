MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. MaxLinear updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MXL traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 64,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 in the last three months. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

