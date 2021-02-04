Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 25,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

