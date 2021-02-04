MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Up 5.7%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.33. 521,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 465,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William C. Fallon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,790,156.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 245.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 557.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

