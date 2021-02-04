McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 77 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

IGM opened at $363.24 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $366.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.87.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

