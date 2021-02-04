McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 86.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

