McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.