McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

