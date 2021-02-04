McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. 7,597,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,751,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.