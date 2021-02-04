Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Increased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

