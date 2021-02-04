Melon 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00065776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01335334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.51 or 0.05208019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

