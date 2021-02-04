Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.58

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.58 and traded as high as $28.16. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 29,378 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBWM. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $454.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

