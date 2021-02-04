Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) Trading Down 0.7%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.82 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.82 ($0.32). Approximately 57,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 424,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of £109.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.68.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

