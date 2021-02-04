Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.48-6.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.8-53.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY21 guidance to $6-48-6.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

