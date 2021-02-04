Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.00 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 10,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,638,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $883,116 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

