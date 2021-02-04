MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires New Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.20% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 26,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

