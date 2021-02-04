MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Astec Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.66% of Astec Industries worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

