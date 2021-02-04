MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $5.54 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 379,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.26% of Tronox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $15,968,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 49.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tronox by 573.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 457,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,795. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.