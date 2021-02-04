MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $7.38 Million in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,139,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.21% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 429,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,294,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

