MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 97,795 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.21% of EQT worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 58,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

