MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 1,790 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.29% of SPX worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 1,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,685. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

