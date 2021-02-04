Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $3.49. Metalore Resources shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52.

About Metalore Resources (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the natural gas production and gold exploration in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

