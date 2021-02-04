MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $21.24 Average PT from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 111,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

