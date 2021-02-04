Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.71. 71,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,671. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

