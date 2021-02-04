Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.44.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,161,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

