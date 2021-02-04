Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $447.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 759,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 159,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

