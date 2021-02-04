Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Up 11.3%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 181,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 116,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 150,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

