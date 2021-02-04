Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $115,423.05 and approximately $49,019.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3.

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

Mining Core Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.