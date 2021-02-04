Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 29.8% This Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00014283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $164.16 million and $23.63 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00151950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042278 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,902,174 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

