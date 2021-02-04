MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 93,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,022. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

MIXT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

