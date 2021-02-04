Mizuho Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $96.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.25.

DUK opened at $93.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

