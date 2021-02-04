Mizuho Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $44.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $40.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1,409.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 6,958.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 12.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.