Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $190.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

