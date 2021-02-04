Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

