Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 7,399,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,611,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data accounts for 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

