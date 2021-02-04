Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $3,691,900. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

