Monero Classic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,765.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,765.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00402444 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

