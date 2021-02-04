Monro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 775% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 499,121 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $4,816,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

