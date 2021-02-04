Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.