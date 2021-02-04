Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

