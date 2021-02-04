Morgan Stanley Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $73.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

