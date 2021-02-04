Morgan Stanley Has $26,000 Stock Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of BPT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

