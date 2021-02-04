Morgan Stanley Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $174.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of AVY opened at $166.41 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $167.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

