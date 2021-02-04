Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morphic traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 6630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 900 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 11,932 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $429,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $262,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,216 shares of company stock worth $7,046,795 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter worth about $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Morphic by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

