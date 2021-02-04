Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,259 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

