Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,207. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a P/E ratio of 163.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

