Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5% to +6% or $1.746 billion to $1.754 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50-8.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.80.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.