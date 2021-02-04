Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.746-1.754 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50-8.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.80.

MSI traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $182.21. 1,096,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

