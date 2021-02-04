Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 2,241,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,429,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

