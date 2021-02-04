Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

