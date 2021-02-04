MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSGN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 753,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $938.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.56.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.